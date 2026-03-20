Hoppers is gearing up for its release in China and has ended its pre-sales on a strong note. The Pixar original might perform well during its opening weekend and earn a record opening for a Pixar animation post-COVID. The family movie might impress the Chinese audience enough to beat Inside Out 2’s debut and achieve this amazing feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Pixar original is also getting ready for its first major milestone at the North American box office. It will enter the third weekend domestically with $100 million in collections. It will be the first 2026 animation to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide. It is a huge achievement for an original animation.

Hoppers’ pre-sales collection in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report, Hoppers has ended its pre-sales at the box office in China. The report revealed that the Pixar original has collected $1.3 million at the Chinese box office and it is hitting the screens today.

Pre-sales collection breakdown

Friday [opening day] – $695k

Saturday [Day 2] – $470k

Sunday [Day 3] – $114k

Total – $1.3 million

Surpasses Elio & The Rise of Gru in pre-sales

According to the report, the pre-sales for the Pixar original are higher than those for Elio and Minions: The Rise of Gru. For the unversed, Elio collected $279k while Minions: The Rise of Gru collected $1.1 million in pre-sales in China. The film is slightly below the pre-sales collection of The Super Mario Bros Movie, which brought in $1.7 million in China.

Projected opening weekend

Hoppers is tracking to earn between $10 million and $15 million at the box office in China on its opening weekend. It might even beat Inside Out 2‘s China debut as the biggest debut for a Pixar movie post-COVID. Hoppers has collected over $177.4 million worldwide.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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