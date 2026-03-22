Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Hits 500 Crore Club
Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Strikes Border 2 To Become Highest Grosser Of The Year! (Photo Credit: Jio Studios/T-Series)

Ranveer Singh is rewriting the laws of economics! The spy thriller has pulled off the unthinkable, crossing the 500 crore mark in just 72 hours and overtaking as many as 27 major Bollywood blockbusters in a single day. The Ranveer Singh Storm has officially turned into a global hurricane. While fans were expecting the spy thriller to be a hit, no one predicted it would become the highest-grossing film of the Year globally in just three days.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film showed an unprecedented upward trajectory with one day still left for the weekend to complete. The spy thriller has climbed past 27 massive Bollywood hits in the last 24 hours alone. The most significant casualty is Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which previously held the crown for being this year’s top grosser globally!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office

The list of the defeated films by Dhurandhar 2 also includes path-breaking grossers like 3 Idiots (395 crore), Simmba (393.01 crore), Kick (377 crore), and the Hindi version of the global phenomenon RRR (342.12 crore). With a worldwide gross of 532.64 crore, the spy thriller is not a box office monster.

Here are the 27 films, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed in the last 24 hours (Gross Collection Worldwide).

  1. Border 2: 485.3 crore
  2. Tiger 3: 472.77 crore
  3. Dunki: 470.6 crore
  4. War: 466.82 crore
  5. AndhaDhun: 453.8 crore
  6. Brahmastra: 430.24 crore
  7. Chennai Express: 422 crore
  8. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 421.22 crore
  9. Kalki 2898 AD Hindi: 413.1 crore
  10. Singham Again: 402.26 crore
  11. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 399 crore
  12. 3 Idiots: 395 crore
  13. Dilwale: 394 crore
  14. Simmba: 393.01 crore
  15. Happy New Year: 385 crore
  16. Kick: 377 crore
  17. Krrish 3: 374 crore
  18. War 2: 371.26 crore
  19. Kabir Singh: 368.32 crore
  20. Bajirao Mastani: 367 crore
  21. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 364.81 crore
  22. Fighter: 354.7 crore
  23. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crore
  24. RRR Hindi: 342.12 crore
  25. Bang Bang: 340 crore
  26. Drishyam 2: 339.89 crore
  27. Uri: The Surgical Strike: 335.99 crore

Ranveer Singh has achieved in 3 days what most blockbusters struggle to do in 3 weeks. At this rate, the film is looking to challenge the lifetime collections of the biggest Indian grossers of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the spy thriller at the box office after three days.

  • India Net Collection: 318 crore
  • India Gross Collection: 375.24 crore
  • Overseas Gross Collection: 157.4 crore
  • Worldwide Gross Collection: 532.64 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Destroys Salman Khan’s Eid Throne With 3 Massive Records Ending The Bhai Era After 2,482 Days!

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