Ranveer Singh is rewriting the laws of economics! The spy thriller has pulled off the unthinkable, crossing the 500 crore mark in just 72 hours and overtaking as many as 27 major Bollywood blockbusters in a single day. The Ranveer Singh Storm has officially turned into a global hurricane. While fans were expecting the spy thriller to be a hit, no one predicted it would become the highest-grossing film of the Year globally in just three days.

Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the film showed an unprecedented upward trajectory with one day still left for the weekend to complete. The spy thriller has climbed past 27 massive Bollywood hits in the last 24 hours alone. The most significant casualty is Sunny Deol’s Border 2, which previously held the crown for being this year’s top grosser globally!

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office

The list of the defeated films by Dhurandhar 2 also includes path-breaking grossers like 3 Idiots (395 crore), Simmba (393.01 crore), Kick (377 crore), and the Hindi version of the global phenomenon RRR (342.12 crore). With a worldwide gross of 532.64 crore, the spy thriller is not a box office monster.

Here are the 27 films, Dhurandhar 2 surpassed in the last 24 hours (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Border 2: 485.3 crore Tiger 3: 472.77 crore Dunki: 470.6 crore War: 466.82 crore AndhaDhun: 453.8 crore Brahmastra: 430.24 crore Chennai Express: 422 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 421.22 crore Kalki 2898 AD Hindi: 413.1 crore Singham Again: 402.26 crore Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 399 crore 3 Idiots: 395 crore Dilwale: 394 crore Simmba: 393.01 crore Happy New Year: 385 crore Kick: 377 crore Krrish 3: 374 crore War 2: 371.26 crore Kabir Singh: 368.32 crore Bajirao Mastani: 367 crore Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: 364.81 crore Fighter: 354.7 crore Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 348.89 crore RRR Hindi: 342.12 crore Bang Bang: 340 crore Drishyam 2: 339.89 crore Uri: The Surgical Strike: 335.99 crore

Ranveer Singh has achieved in 3 days what most blockbusters struggle to do in 3 weeks. At this rate, the film is looking to challenge the lifetime collections of the biggest Indian grossers of all time.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the spy thriller at the box office after three days.

India Net Collection: 318 crore

India Gross Collection: 375.24 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 157.4 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 532.64 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh Destroys Salman Khan’s Eid Throne With 3 Massive Records Ending The Bhai Era After 2,482 Days!

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