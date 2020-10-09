British actress (of Indian descent) Suhani Gandhi, who has featured in Bollywood films and short films, is currently busy shooting for her upcoming series Fernao Lopes. This series that is set in the 16th century Portuguese colonised Goa, also stars Portuguese-American actor Diogo Morgado. Read on to know snippets of what she said below.

Advertisement

During our exclusive telephonic chat with her, Suhani opened up about the show, her role and prep as well as working with Diogo. She also shared her experience working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Harry Met Sejal. The actress is currently with the team shooting Fernao Lopes in Agueda, Portugal as owing to the coronavirus they cannot be in Goa.

Advertisement

Talking about how she was signed to come onboard the series, Suhani Gandhi said, “It’s actually very interesting because I was back in London. It’s been a year I’ve been back in London and I have been exploring the British industry, a little bit away from Bollywood and stuff, and I was not really expecting any work. Sometimes I think, in some strange circumstances, somethings magically fall into place.”

She continued, “I have always wanted to do a period drama and I always wanted to do a die-hard romantic film and it’s always at the back of your head. And out of no where I got a call from my agent in London saying that, the director (of Fernao Lopes) has seen my work online and they want to meet on zoom and have a few meeting and cast me for it.”

Suhani Gandhi added, “It just kind off fell in my lap and one month later I was in Spain and Portugal shooting for this series, doing a character I have kind off always dreamt of. It’s a true story by the way. It’s essentially a love story.”

Talking more about Fernao Lopes, she added, “The story is about a soldier Fernao Lopes (played by Portuguese-American actor Diogo Morgado) and a girl called Adila Irani. He comes to conquer Goa, and he sees the atrocities against the natives. He’s very against it, and he meets this girl and his love story forms, and he actually changes his religion – he converts to Islam, he goes against his own people like Afonso de Albuquerque, he goes against his own statemen to side with the native people and the Goan people and the love of his life. He gets punished for going against this. He is actually tortured and punished for the actions he took against his own Portuguese people. There were severe consequences.”

Further adding about her character and prep, Suhani Gandhi added, “My preparation was research into this world, going back to the 16th century. My character knows basic Portuguese, and for me, it was a good challenge as I love learning languages. So I had to push myself to learn the language and pronunciation and everything.”

Talking about her Fernao Lopes co-star, Diogo Morgado, she said that she was aware of his work and wasn’t intimated by him when the shooting began. “When we met, it just flowed – it was all fun and we had a great time.”

Talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan in JHMS, Suhani Gandhi said, “My first ever experience of being on a Hindi film set was with my favourite director Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan. I think I was 21 at the time, and it had been for me just six months in India and there I was doing this scene with srk. And by the way I had to audition for it 3 times. I had to audition with Itiaz ali as well. That experience was really interesting because it made me realise that no matter how big of a star you are, when you are on sets with an actor, when ur in character it doesn’t feel like your working with a star. At that age to get that experience was amazing. If I can work with Shah Rukh Khan I can work with anyone, all the nerves just melted.”

On the professional front, Suhani, Gandhi has appeared in cameo roles in Bollywood films like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Arjun Patiala. She has also featured in short films like Seasons and Aparichit.

Must Read: Amaal Mallik On Saina Songs: “They Will Break You Beautifully”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube