Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Day 17: Enjoys Another Good Weekend!

Gangubai Kathiawadi continued to find love from the audiences as the third weekend stayed good as well. The collections on Sunday were impressive too as 5.25 crores* came in, though it must be added that going by the trends of the first two weekends, the numbers could have gained added momentum. However, that didn’t quite happen as The Kashmir Files wave has gripped the nation and as a result, there is a very good choice that’s available for the audiences.

Nonetheless, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has held on to its stand at least, and that has reflected in steady collections over the days gone by. The numbers could well have been 5 crores more had the competition not been there from The Kashmir Files. That said, the contrary could have happened as well had Radhe Shyam been a good movie because that would have totally diverted audience attention towards it, and in the process weaken the prospects of all other competition.

In the end, it’s all balancing out for the Alia Bhatt starrer which now stands at 117.64 crores*. From here, steady collections of 1 crore on each of the weekdays will take it closer to the figure of 125 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

