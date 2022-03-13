With the Maharashtra belt contributing to some extent, Jhund managed to go over the 1 crore mark again on Saturday. The film brought in 1.20 crores* more and with that its overall total now stands at 13.40 crores*.

Though this is still sheer academics, the only thing that the Nagaraj Popatrao Manjule directed film has done better than the lifetime of Bunty aur Babli 2 [12.50 crores] and Satyameva Jayate 2 [13.26 crores] which were much bigger films. Last year there were hardly any films that did even semi-decent numbers, Antim – the Final Truth [39.06 crores] and Tadap [27 crores] being two such films.

Though Jhund won’t come close to Tadap either, what it would be aiming for is to somehow touch 20 crores lifetime, which would be tough but then some sort of consolation.

For the fans of Amitabh Bachchan, there is Runway 34 coming up next, and that’s the film which should see him back in the kind of characterization and performance which brings the truly dramatic side of his with quite some swag attached to it as well. Promotion of the Ajay Devgn enacted and directed film has begun and one can’t wait for Eid to see it at the big screen.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

