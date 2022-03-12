India and Pakistan have always had their share of political tension and issues. Recently, on Friday (12th March) India accidentally fired a missile into Pakistan which turned out to be a huge shocker to everyone.

Advertisement

Well, while everyone is tensed about the Ukrainian and Russia war, this sudden mistake by India not only shocked everyone but also has become a topic of meme fest for many netizens.

Advertisement

For the unversed, yesterday, the Indian government had released a statement regarding the accidental missile firing in Pakistani airspace. The statement stated that the incident took place during routine maintenance, where due to a technical malfunction an accidental missile was launched and unfortunately it landed in Pakistan. It is to be noted that according to the Defence Minister, the Indian Government has ordered a high-level Court of Enquiry. They said that the incident was “deeply regrettable, it is also a matter of relief that there has been no loss of life due to the accident”.

This incident is currently one of the hot topics in the news. However, social media and netizens have a completely unique view on the matter. Social Media users brought in hilarious memes over the topic ranging from Hera Pheri memes, funny clips and many more. Check them out below.

One user shared the famous meme of Dr Viru ‘virus’ Sahastrabuddhe from 3 Idiots (as Pakistan) demanding the explanation of 2 words ‘technical malfunction’ (from India)

*India says missile that landed in Pakistan was due to 'technical malfunction'* Pakistan: pic.twitter.com/VulBlRlatL — AbD (@maymayholic__) March 11, 2022

While another Twitteratti shared a meme of Russia’s president Putin saying ‘That’s My Bro’ to India for accidentally launching a missile over Pakistan

Check out rest of the memes that we are sure will make you ROFL:

Our boys during maintenance #Brahmos 1 Red Button Hoga Haa Haa Daba Diya pic.twitter.com/61enfW3KpT — Sahil Singh (@sahilsingh2505) March 11, 2022

#missile Missile Brahmos #Indian government says #missile was #accidentally fired 🤭

India doesn't do testing in haryana

India does mostly in the costal cities but surely they have tested #Pakistan's air defence system.#Brahmos pic.twitter.com/OExeWkT4nu — påpü båčhå (@adnanbutt666) March 12, 2022

What are your thoughts on the India Pakistan missile matter and the memefest made on it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Hrithik Roshan Accused Polish Actress Angela Krislinzki For Lying & Got An Apology Immediately!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube