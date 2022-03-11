It was a very low first week for Jhund as only 11.30 crores came in. This was on the cards as well when after a low first day (1.50 crore), the second day didn’t grow much (2.10 crores). Once Sunday too stayed low at 2.90 crores, the writing was clear on the wall.

Of course the weekdays were somewhat better as Monday was 1.20 crores whereas Thursday was 1.10 crores, hence resulting in somewhat decent numbers been added to the overall sum.

This is the reason why the first week for Jhund ended at 11.30 crores because if not for the stability during the weekdays, Week One could well have folded up under the 10 crores mark.

Somehow there were hopes generated due to this but with Radhe Shyam and The Kashmir Files releasing and the latter especially finding traction amongst the multiple audiences, at least outside Maharashtra it would be tough for Jhund to gain much of the footfalls. The best case scenario for the lifetime numbers would be 20 crores and that by itself would be some sort of consolation win considering the low first day of 1.50 crores.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

