James Cameron’s ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’ proved to be one of the biggest movies of all time. While part 2 from the ‘Avatar’ series roared at the global box office, fans can now get excited for part 3 as apart from getting a theatrical release, rumours are rife that ‘Avatar 3’ might also be turned into a limited series for Disney+. And, we might be looking at 9 hours of content for the streaming.

The latest reports come after the hosts of The Hot Mic podcast Jeff Sneider and John Rocha discussed the speculation that ‘Avatar 3’ might turn into a 9-hour limited series along with a mainstream theatrical cut. For the uninitiated, the first and second ‘Avatar’ movies sit proudly in the top 5 highest-grossing films of all time and we all know the third part of the adventure animated franchise is expected to hit the theatres in December 2024.

Sneider, according to the publication Dexerto, in his podcast stated, “The idea is that Cameron would do all the visual effects for his nine-hour cut of Avatar 3 and then release it on Disney+ as a limited series after the theatrical cut is released.” Adding to this Rocha claimed how this plan could work while citing the example of Zack Synder’s Justice League cut. To this Sneider stated, “I think it’s such a great link that you put out there with the Justice League stuff. You know, Zack Synder pitching them how would you guys like four hours of content? I mean, you don’t have to pay for the entire four hours because we’re taking stuff that we already had.”

He continued, “So this would just be another thing, in addition to here is Avatar 3 the theatrical cut, here’s another thing that they can offer their subscribers” concluding, “If you tell me there is something new that was left on the cutting room floor, that gives me the incentive to tune in to this limited series.”

According to reports, James Cameron shot for ‘Avatar 3’ whilst filming for ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water’. There were earlier rumours of part 3 being 9 hours long but now as new reports suggest, it may turn into a series. The third ‘Avatar’ film might be called ‘Avatar: The Seed Bearer.’

