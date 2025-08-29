It’s been two weeks since Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk’s action-packed sequel, Nobody 2, hit the big screen. With a worldwide gross of $30.7 million so far, the film remains about $27 million behind the first installment released in 2021. As its theatrical run continues, Nobody 2 recently outperformed several 2025 releases, including the mystery thriller Drop, the body-horror film Together, and the underwater survival drama Last Breath.

Despite earning a 78% critics’ score and an 89% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT), whether Nobody 2 can turn a profit at the box office remains uncertain. Even so, the film is now on track to outgross another acclaimed 2025 action-comedy starring The Boys actor Jack Quaid — Novocaine. Let’s see how the two films compare at the global box office.

Nobody 2 vs. Novocaine – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of the two films, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Nobody 2 – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $17.9 million

International: $12.8 million

Worldwide: $30.7 million

Novocaine – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $19.9 million

International: $14.7 million

Worldwide: $34.5 million

As the numbers show, Nobody 2 currently trails the lifetime earnings of Novocaine by a little under $4 million. At its present pace, the sequel is expected to close this gap within the next few days.

Has Nobody 2 Surpassed Its Production Budget?

Compared to the first film’s $16 million budget, Nobody 2 was made on a slightly higher budget of $25 million (via CBR). While the 2021 film grossed $57.5 million worldwide, Nobody 2’s current global haul stands at $30.7 million. This means the sequel has already earned about $6 million above its production budget. However, to match the original’s 3.6x earnings-to-budget ratio, Nobody 2 would need to cross the $90 million mark globally, a target that now seems highly unlikely.

What’s Nobody 2 All About

Nobody 2 is set four years after his explosive showdown with the Russian mob. In the sequel, an overworked Hutch goes on a family vacation to the small tourist town of Plummerville. But the fun-filled getaway takes a deadly turn when he crosses paths with a corrupt theme-park operator, a shady sheriff, and a powerful crime boss.

Nobody 2 Trailer

