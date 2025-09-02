After overtaking Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Brad Pitt’s Formula One racing drama F1 recently raced past James Gunn’s David Corenswet-led Superman reboot at the global box office, and the gap has only widened since. The film currently ranks as the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2025, just behind the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake.

With $188.1 million from the North American market and an impressive $425.7 million from the international market, F1’s global total now stands at $613.8 million. Recently, it has also surpassed Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi action film Ready Player One in global earnings. As it steadily approaches the $620 million milestone, the film is closing in on the lifetime earnings of a 1990s Spielberg blockbuster — The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), the sequel to the iconic 1993 film Jurassic Park. Let’s take a closer look at how near F1 is to surpassing it at the box office.

F1 Vs. The Lost World: Jurassic Park – Box Office Comparison

Here are the box office breakdowns of the two films, according to Box Office Mojo.

F1 – Box Office Summary

North America – $188.1 million

International – $425.7 million

Worldwide – $613.8 million

The Lost World: Jurassic Park – Box Office Summary

North America: $229.1 million

International: $389.5 million

Worldwide: $618.6 million

As the figures show, F1 currently trails the second Jurassic Park entry by just under $5 million worldwide. At its current pace, it is expected to surpass this milestone before its ongoing theatrical run.

How F1 Compares with the Jurassic Park Franchise

Here’s how the other films in the Jurassic Park franchise performed at the global box office, listed by release year:

Jurassic Park (1993): $978.2 million The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997): $618.6 million Jurassic Park III (2001): $368.8 million Jurassic World (2015): $1.67 billion Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018): $1.31 billion Jurassic World: Dominion (2022): $1 billion Jurassic World: Rebirth (2025): $855.6 million

As shown, F1 has surpassed the global earnings of only one film from the iconic franchise — Jurassic Park III. Outgrossing the other installments, apart from The Lost World, is currently out of reach.

F1 – Story & Lead Cast

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, it follows Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt), a Formula One driver who raced in the 1990s but slowed down after a devastating crash. Many years later, Sonny is asked by his old friend and struggling F1 team owner, Ruben (Javier Bardem), to make a comeback to the racing track and mentor a young and gifted driver, Joshua Pearce (played by Damson Idris). Sonny must now prove he still has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level.

