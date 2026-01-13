Bone Lake, a title genre fans whispered about through 2024, has been waiting for a wider audience to catch up. The film carries the reputation of being one of 2025’s steamiest erotic horrors, built on intimacy, danger, and choices that feel reckless even when they seem planned. Since then, interest has grown through word of mouth rather than hype, giving the story a slightly forbidden edge.

When & Where To Watch Bone Lake On OTT?

Bone Lake now has a clear path to home viewing, with Netflix stepping in to carry the film starting January 15 (as per Collider). Genre audiences have less than a week before the film slips into the streaming library, ending months of waiting that followed its limited theatrical exposure.

Bone Lake Plot & Cast

Bone Lake comes from Mercedes Bryce Morgan, who directed the film after Spoonful of Sugar. Maddie Hasson and Marco Pigossi play Sage and Diego, a couple planning a romantic weekend that feels simple at first. Alex Roe and Andra Nechita appear as Will and Cin, another pair who booked the same house, and a shared stay soon shifts into something far more charged and unsettling.

Bone Lake Box Office Performance

The film first appeared in September 2024 at Fantastic Fest, where reactions leaned strongly positive. By October 2025, Bone Lake reached theaters in a limited run and pulled in around $2.1 million at the Worldwide box office (as per Box Office Mojo). For a project that thrived on mood and provocation rather than scale, the number added to its growing reputation.

Critical Reception For Bone Lake

The critical praise followed the theatrical release, with many writers calling it a modern entry in erotic thrillers. Bone Lake currently holds an 83% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, averaged from 96 critical reviews. Audience response proved more divided, reflected in a 60% Popcornmeter score drawn from over 100 verified user ratings.

