Nivin Pauly, Riya Shibu, Aju Varghese, Janardhanan, and Preity Mukhundhan starrer Sarvam Maya is now playing in the 100 crore club worldwide. The much-awaited moment is here, as it has surpassed Mohanlal’s Lucifer to enter the top 10 Malayalam grossers of all time globally! Scroll below for the exciting box office update.

A stable overseas run!

Sarvam Maya is only the 4th Malayalam film of 2025 to clock a half-century at the overseas box office. In 18 days of its overseas run, it has accumulated 52.25 crore gross. The pace has now slowed down, but it is already a success, so whatever is being added is only a bonus!

Beats Lucifer at the worldwide box office

At the domestic box office, Akhil Sathyan’s directorial has collected 65.15 crore net, which is approximately 76.87 crores in gross earnings. Combined with the overseas collection, the worldwide total of Sarvam Maya surges to 129.12 crore gross.

Drumrolls, please, because Nivin Pauly’s film has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time at the worldwide box office. It has gained the last spot by surpassing Lucifer, which concluded its global lifetime at 128 crore gross. The next target is to surpass Premalu (132.79 crores), which may be achieved within the next two days.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films at the worldwide box office:

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra – 305.17 crores L2: Empuraan – 268.23 crores Manjummel Boys – 241.56 crores Thudarum – 237.76 crores 2018 – 181 crores Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life – 160.08 crores Aavesham – 156.48 crores Pulimurugan – 140 crores Premalu – 132.79 crores Sarvam Maya – 129.12 crores

Sarvam Maya Worldwide Box Office Summary (18 days)

India net: 65.15 crores

India gross: 76.87 crores

Overseas gross: 52.25 crores

Worldwide gross: 129.12 crores

