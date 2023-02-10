Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is set for a wider release on Valentine’s Day. The film was produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films or YRF.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, YRF, said: “‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ), the longest-running film in the history of cinema, has become synonymous with romance for India and Indians for generations since its historic release.”

“This year, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, we are making their wish come true. DDLJ will be screened across India, starting Feb 10, for a period of one week only!”

YRF’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge will be released in 37 cities across India, including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Lucknow, Noida, Dehradun, Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Vellore, Trivandrum.

Rohan said: “YRF & SRK are not only synonymous with delivering Indian cinema’s biggest blockbusters but also for collaborating on films which have redefined the Indian film industry and have had a lasting cultural impact.”

He added: “It is an amazing coincidence that DDLJ, an all-time blockbuster, was released by YRF during its 25th-year celebrations and this year, history has repeated itself with Pathaan as it has become the highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide (original format) during YRF’s 50-year celebrations!”

