Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is achieving milestones at the box office with every passing day. Not only is it setting benchmarks for female-led Malayalam films, but it is also competing with Mohanlal’s highest overseas grossers. Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is all set to axe Thudarum, but will it make it to the #1 spot? Scroll below for a detailed overseas report!

Set to enter the 100 crore club overseas!

The word-of-mouth was highly positive, but little did anyone know that Naslen co-starrer would beat a blockbuster like Manjummel Boys (74 crore gross) at the overseas box office. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has accumulated 96.15 crore gross internationally.

Drumrolls please, because, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has axed the overseas earnings of Mohanlal’s Thudarum. It has now emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the international box office. Exciting times ahead because Dominic Arun‘s directorial is also set to enter the 100 crore club.

Take a look at the top 3 Malayalam grossers at the overseas box office:

L2: Empuraan: 142.25 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 96.15 crores Thudarum: 93.80 crores

In order to conquer the #1 spot, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer still needs 46.10 crores. Although it is enjoying a glorious run, beating L2: Empuraan would be difficult at the overseas box office. However, Lokah Chapter 1 has been a big surprise, surpassing expectations since the beginning. So, fingers crossed!

How much has Lokah Chapter 1 earned worldwide?

After overseas, the Malayalam superhero flick is now aiming to surpass Thudarum (237.76 crores) worldwide. It will emerge as the 2nd highest grosser.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (14 days)

India net: 97.85 crores

India gross: 115.46 crores

Overseas gross: 96.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 211.61 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 Overseas Box Office Collection (Closing): Misses 100 Crores & Wraps Up 2nd Lowest In YRF Spy Universe!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News