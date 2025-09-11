Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is achieving milestones at the box office with every passing day. Not only is it setting benchmarks for female-led Malayalam films, but it is also competing with Mohanlal’s highest overseas grossers. Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer is all set to axe Thudarum, but will it make it to the #1 spot? Scroll below for a detailed overseas report!
Set to enter the 100 crore club overseas!
The word-of-mouth was highly positive, but little did anyone know that Naslen co-starrer would beat a blockbuster like Manjummel Boys (74 crore gross) at the overseas box office. As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has accumulated 96.15 crore gross internationally.
Drumrolls please, because, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has axed the overseas earnings of Mohanlal’s Thudarum. It has now emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time at the international box office. Exciting times ahead because Dominic Arun‘s directorial is also set to enter the 100 crore club.
Take a look at the top 3 Malayalam grossers at the overseas box office:
- L2: Empuraan: 142.25 crores
- Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 96.15 crores
- Thudarum: 93.80 crores
In order to conquer the #1 spot, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer still needs 46.10 crores. Although it is enjoying a glorious run, beating L2: Empuraan would be difficult at the overseas box office. However, Lokah Chapter 1 has been a big surprise, surpassing expectations since the beginning. So, fingers crossed!
How much has Lokah Chapter 1 earned worldwide?
After overseas, the Malayalam superhero flick is now aiming to surpass Thudarum (237.76 crores) worldwide. It will emerge as the 2nd highest grosser.
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary (14 days)
- India net: 97.85 crores
- India gross: 115.46 crores
- Overseas gross: 96.15 crores
- Worldwide gross: 211.61 crores
