Yep, Bond didn’t just wear the watch. He helped build it. Back in 2021, No Time To Die marked Craig’s final run as 007. But instead of just suiting up, the actor went deeper. He got hands-on with the design of the signature Omega watch.

Forbes reported that Daniel Craig had major input on the timepiece, from its build to its style. That titanium mesh bracelet? All him. The watch had to be lightweight, military-tough, and packed with edge. The Bond edge.

Craig reportedly pushed for Grade 2 titanium for the case. Why? Because it aged well, looked sleek, and kept things feather-light on the wrist. He also wanted a few color accents for some extra flair. And yes, he requested military nods, because a Bond watch shouldn’t just look good, it should feel tactical.

It wasn’t just a flex. This was a full-circle moment. Craig once joked that when he first played Bond, he wanted a watch he could use to knock someone out with. That vision finally made it into No Time To Die… in style.

Omega’s connection to the Bond franchise ran deep. It all started in 1995 with GoldenEye, when costume designer Lindy Hemming switched things up. She said Rolex felt too “city boy” for Bond. Omega, on the other hand, had that European, modern vibe she wanted. Ever since, Omega became a staple – No Time To Die being the ninth time the watchmaker featured in a Bond film.

Craig stepping in to co-design the Seamaster just cemented the bond, pun intended. This wasn’t product placement for the sake of it. According to Hemming, the collaboration had always been about character-building, not cash.

Per Forbes, the Seamaster Diver 300M from No Time To Die came in two versions. The NATO strap model hovered around $7,500 to $8,500. The titanium mesh bracelet version, the Craig special, retailed between $9,800 and $11,000. Not your average wristwear, but then again, Bond was never your average spy.

Omega, originally founded in the 1800s, had long leaned into its legacy for exclusivity. For each Bond movie, they rolled out special edition watches. But No Time To Die stood out. This one had Bond’s actual fingerprints on it. Literally designed by the man who wore it.

Daniel Craig didn’t just walk away from Bond. He walked away after leaving his stamp – on the suit, on the legacy, and yes, on the wrist. Because 007 never wore just any timepiece. He wore his timepiece.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Saved Romeo + Juliet From A Rollerblade Disaster: “I Quickly Said No”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News