After becoming one of A24’s highest-grossing films of all time, Babygirl has hit a significant milestone in the United States. Nicole Kidman’s erotic thriller grossed strong numbers despite losing multiple theatres on Friday. The film is also facing multiple biggies in the cinemas. Scroll below for more.

For the unversed, the R-rated thriller had an estimated budget of $20 million, and it has not only recovered that but is on its way to reaching the break-even point. According to The Numbers, Kidman’s movie is now A24’s 19th highest-grossing film of all time, right behind Priscilla. The 2023 movie collected $20.86 million in the US, and the worldwide collection of the film is $33.11 million.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Nicole Kidman’s film Babygirl has collected a solid $2 million on its 4th three-day weekend despite losing over 427 theatres on Friday and experiencing a drop of 34.1% from last weekend. It is playing across 1,460 theatres only in the United States. The erotic thriller has hit a $25.4 million cume in North America. Therefore, it has crossed its first minor milestone at the US box office.

The movie is eyeing a domestic run of $30 million to $35 million in the United States. Babygirl managed to stay in the top 10 domestic top 10 chart by squeezing in at #10 position.

Babygirl has collected around $5.3 million at the international box office, taking its worldwide cume to $31.14 million. It will soon surpass Priscilla’s worldwide haul as A24’s #18 highest-grossing film.

More about the movie

The critics are impressed with Nicole Kidman starrer Babygirl, as they gave it 76%, but the audience rating is only 48% on Rotten Tomatoes. The official synopsis of the movie states, “A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.”

Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas starrer Babygirl was released in the theatres on December 25, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

