Moana 2 is set to reach its goal soon, hopefully this weekend. Which goal? The one-billion-dollar mark worldwide. The movie has already surpassed Despicable Me 4 as the third highest-grossing film of the past year. Due to the amazing collection of the Moana sequel, all three of the highest-grossing films of 2024 are from Disney. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the sequel to the 2016 movie Moana, directed by John Musker and Ron Clements and co-directed by Chris Williams and Don Hall. The sequel has already grossed over 54% more than the original movie. According to reports, the estimated budget of the film is $150 million, and it has now generated 562.2% more than the price tag. It is still going strong at the box office and is expected to earn between $1-$1.1 billion in its global run.

Moana 2 surpassed Despicable Me 4 to become the #3 biggest film of last year, but before moving on to the global collections, let’s see how the film has faired so far at the North American box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Disney feature collected a strong $1.2 million on its 8th Friday, with an incredible drop of only -5.7% drop last Friday. The animation feature is facing several other movies including another Disney animation, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The Moana sequel has hit a $437.9 million cume in the United States. It is predicted to add around $5 million to $7 million after this weekend, crossing the much-awaited milestone worldwide.

Moana 2 has also raked in a spectacular amount at the international box office. The overseas gross of the Disney animation stands at $555.39 million, and adding that to the film’s domestic cume, the movie has hit a $993.32 million worldwide cume. It is approximately $7 million away from reaching the $1 billion milestone, which will be accomplished by the movie during this weekend only. It will be a big achievement for the sequel.

Moana 2 helped Dwayne Johnson’s worldwide career total box office collection to cross the $15 billion milestone. It was released in the theatres on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

