The long-awaited mythological drama Kannappa, headlined by Vishnu Manchu, now has an official release date. During a recent visit to Lucknow, the film’s team revealed that the film will hit screens worldwide on June 27, 2025.

The announcement came during a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where actors Vishnu Manchu and Prabhu Deva, producer Mohan Babu, and executive producer Vinay Maheshwari presented the film’s poster and shared a behind-the-scenes look at the project. The CM was reportedly impressed by the scale and thematic depth of the film, which draws from Indian mythology and centers around the life of Kannappa, a legendary devotee of Lord Shiva.

Reflecting on the interaction, Vishnu Manchu shared that it was meaningful to see the film’s message resonate beyond the screen. “Kannappa isn’t just another film—it’s a celebration of devotion, culture, and identity,” he said.

Kannappa features a star-studded cast including Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Kajal Aggarwal. With its mythological roots and visually rich storytelling, the film is being positioned as a grand cinematic experience aimed at a global audience.

