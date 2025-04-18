Chiyaan Vikram and Dushara Vijayan’s Veera Dheera Sooran has already emerged as a losing affair at the Indian box office. It had the potential to emerge as a winner, and initially, it maintained a hold. The film had a chance to enter the safe zone and earn profits. Unfortunately, it eventually lost its steam, and now, it is heading for the end of its theatrical run. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 22 days!

Veera Dheera Sooran at the Indian box office

The Kollywood action thriller started its journey on a fair note by earning just 3.20 crores. After such a start, the film needed to display a good jump over the first weekend, and it did. In the 8-day extended opening week, it earned a decent sum of 30.14 crores. During the second week, it saw a big drop and earned 10.86 crores. In the third week, it managed to earn a dismal 1.21 crores.

Overall, Veera Dheera Sooran has earned 42.21 crore net (Tamil and Telugu) at the Indian box office in 22 days, as per Sacnilk. It’s a respectable number, but not up to the mark compared to the cost of the film.

It’s a losing affair!

Reportedly, Veera Dheera Sooran was made on a budget of 55 crores. Against this budget, it earned 42.21 crores. If calculated, it equals 76.74% of the total budget and 12.79 crores are yet to be recovered. Since the film is earning dismal collection of below 20 lakh on a daily basis, it’s impossible to cover the remaining distance.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, any film that loses less than 50% of its budget is a losing affair at the Indian box office. So, the Chiyaan Vikram starrer has secured a losing verdict in India.

From here, it is expected to add a few more lakhs and wrap up its run at around 43 crores. Another setback for Vikram after Thangalaan!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

