Jason Momoa and Jack Black’s A Minecraft Movie is already a winner at the North American box office (USA and Canada). After exceeding expectations with the opening week, the magnum opus performed superbly throughout the second week. This strong momentum during the second week has helped it to reach the much-awaited $300 million milestone very smoothly in the domestic market. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

A Minecraft Movie’s glorious ride in North America

After a superb start, the fantasy adventure comedy film maintained a stronghold and is doing really well with its target audience. On the second Thursday, day 14, the biggie earned a solid $6.52 million. With this, it registered the third biggest second Thursday among April releases. It comfortably surpassed The Super Mario Bros Movie ($4.9 million) but stayed below Avengers: Endgame ($7.5 million) and Avengers: Infinity War ($6.9 million).

With a strong Thursday, A Minecraft Movie comfortably crossed the milestone of $300 million, and its 14-day total stands at $303.32 million at the North American box office, as per Box Office Mojo. With this, it emerged as the first film in 2025 to earn $300 million in North America.

Also, among video game adaptations, A Minecraft Movie is the second film to achieve this milestone. The Super Mario Bros. Movie was the first to join the list. It’s a huge achievement, and it indicates that the film won’t be going anywhere anytime soon and will stay in theaters for a long time.

Enjoys solid returns in 14 days!

Reportedly, the Jason Momoa and Jack starrer is made on a budget of $150 million. Against this cost, it has already earned $303.32 million or $300 million. So, the film has already earned an ROI (return on investment) of $153 million. Calculated further, it equals an impressive 102% returns through domestic earnings in just 14 days.

Considering the trend and word-of-mouth, A Minecraft Movie has an outside chance of smashing the $500 million milestone at the North American box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

