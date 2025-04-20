People love watching movies, and they become fans of the actors. For some people, this obsession has become an obsession. Senior actress Reena Roy once spoke about her unflinching affection for this superstar, so much so that it made her take some drastic steps when she was younger and in school. Keep scrolling for the deets.

She was born Saira Ali and made her film debut as a teenager with Zaroorat, directed by BR Ishara. She gained fame with Jaise Ko Taisa and Zakhmee. After the blockbusters Nagin and Kalicharan, Reena is one of the top-tiered actresses in the Hindi film industry. After marrying the Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan, she left the country and settled there. However, after the divorce, she returned to India and acted in films again.

Reena Roy has worked with some of the most renowned film stars in her career, and her pairing with Shatrughan Sinha is the most talked about. A few years back, she appeared on Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show, and there, the actress revealed having a deep crush on India’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna [via Outlook]. The actress graced the show along with Moushumi Chatterjee, and Roy revealed she skipped classes to visit Khanna’s house to get a glimpse of him.

The senior actress recalled, “As a child, I had immense love for Rajesh Khanna’s movies, and my infatuation drove me to take some drastic measures. Instead of going to school, I would skip classes to gather with my friends outside his house, hoping to catch a brief glimpse of him.”

Reena Roy added, “My obsession went so far as to taking my sister’s piggy bank as well as spending my own pocket money on watching his films. However, fate had its way, and I eventually entered the film industry myself, leading to the incredible opportunity of meeting and working with Rajesh Khanna. Life truly has a remarkable way of fulfilling our deepest desires.”

The veteran actress got her wish after venturing into movies. Reena Roy shared the screen with Rajesh Khanna in multiple movies, including Asha Jyoti and Prem Tapasya.

