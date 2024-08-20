Shine Tom Chacko’s upcoming comedy movie, Thaanara, is generating buzz, though not necessarily because of Chacko’s acting or dialogue delivery. Shine has gained a reputation more for his off-screen antics than his on-screen performances—whether it’s his unpredictable interviews, dodging paparazzi by jumping walls in broad daylight, or his controversial history with substance abuse. Early in his career, he even faced arrest for drug-related charges.

With Thaanara just a few days away from release, Shine made headlines again by publicly sharing his opinions on topics like drug use, the abuse of women in the film industry, and the Hema Commission report. Let’s hope his recent comments don’t negatively impact the movie’s box office performance. Meanwhile, below is everything you need to know about the film.

Plot of Thaanara

Thaanara is a comedy centered around Shine Tom Chacko’s character, who is an MLA with a knack for getting into tricky situations. His wife, the daughter of a former home minister, becomes increasingly suspicious of his behavior. Determined to uncover the truth, she enlists the help of a police officer to keep an eye on him.

One night, things take a chaotic turn when Shine’s character brings a girl over to their home, only for his wife to unexpectedly show up. What follows is a series of hilarious misunderstandings and desperate attempts by Shine’s character to explain the situation, leading to a comedy of errors as he scrambles to cover his tracks.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Haridas and written by Raffi, the film features Shine Tom Chacko, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Deepti Sati, Aju Varghese, Chinnu Chandni Nair, and Sneha Babu. The music is by Bijibal and Sreenath Sivasankaran, with cinematography by Vishnu Narayanan. Sujith Raghav handles art direction, while Irshad Cherukunnu is in charge of costume design. Amal Antony serves as the visual effects coordinator, and V. Sajan is responsible for editing. Produced by One Day Films and distributed by Goodwill Entertainments.

Release date

Thaanara will be released in theaters on August 23, 2024, and will have a runtime of 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Take a look at the trailer below:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan vs Suriya’s Kanguva: Will The Box Office Clash Be Averted?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News