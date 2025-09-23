Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam romantic comedy Odum Kuthira Chaadum Kuthira is ready to be digitally released. The movie, meaning “Galloping Horse, Jumping Horse,” was released in theatres on August 29, 2025, during the Onam season.

The film created good buzz prior to release, but upon release, it faced a mixed response and failed to perform well at the box office. Now, the OTT release is offering the movie a second chance to reach the audience that could not watch it on the big screens.

Release Date and Streaming Details

The film will be available on Netflix starting September 26, 2025. It will not only be available in Malayalam but will also be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. This release is significant for Fahadh fans because this is the first time Fahadh has acted in a complete role in a rom-com.

Netflix announced the update in a fun way, saying, “In this love story, along with Aby and Nidhi, there’s also a horse — just like a sweet piece of halwa.”

Ee love story-il, Aby-und, Nidhi-und pinne oru halwa kashnam polethe oru Kuthireyum und 👀 pic.twitter.com/CG6SjyDcya — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) September 21, 2025

For Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film holds special value as this is her second release for Onam this year, right after the blockbuster Lokah.

More About the Movie

The film is directed and written by actor-turned-director Althaf Salim. The film starts with a wedding setup that does not go as planned after a sudden accident. This results in chaos and misunderstandings. Fahadh Faasil, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lal, Revathi Pillai, Vinay Forrt, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and Suresh Krishna feature in the cast.

Music is composed by Justin Varghese, while Althaf’s trademark humor is visible in parts of the narration. While the performances were appreciated in parts, viewers felt the story moved in too many directions.

The film faced tough competition as it was released alongside Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam and Kalyani’s own superhero movie Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Both films pulled large crowds, leaving Fahadh’s rom-com behind. Despite this, the OTT release is expected to draw attention from those who enjoy lighthearted dramas.

Check out the trailer of Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira below:

