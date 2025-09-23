Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has created a storm at the Malayalam box office. The film has grossed over Rs 270 crores globally so far. This enormous success has made fans excited for its digital release. However, Dulquer recently confirmed that the film will not be released on streaming right away.

Lokah Continues Strong Run in Theatres

Even though the movie has been running for weeks, it is still pulling crowds in theatres across Kerala. Dulquer Salmaan, who produced the film under Wayfarer Films, recently gave clarity regarding its OTT release. He dismissed all the circulating reports and stated that Lokah will not be available online anytime soon.

Instead, the team will keep the film in cinemas for longer to make use of the festival season. Dulquer on his X handle wrote, “Lokah isn’t coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements!”

Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry — Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) September 21, 2025

This means fans must wait longer to experience the Lokah from their home comfort. It is safe to assume that the viewer can expect its digital release towards the end of October.

More About the Lokha: Chapter 1 – Chandra

The film is about Chandra, performed by Kalyani Priyadarshan, who comes to Bengaluru and becomes entangled with a gang dealing in organ trafficking. The story revolves around her background and her battle against crime.

Naslen plays the male lead, while Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salim Kumar appear in supporting roles. The technical team includes Nimish Ravi as the cinematographer, Chaman Chakko as the editor, and Jakes Bejoy handling the music.

The shoot was wrapped up in the early part of 2025 within more than three months of the shooting schedule. The film hit theatres on August 28, 2025, and opened to positive reviews for its visuals, action, and background score. The performances of the actors, particularly Kalyani Priyadarshan, received a thumbs-up from the critics as well.

At present, the film will continue its theatrical run before moving to OTT.

Check out the trailer of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra below:

