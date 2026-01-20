Korean star Kim Seon-ho has made a roaring comeback with the new Netflix romantic drama, Can This Love Be Translated? In the drama, Seon-ho plays a multilingual interpreter who serves as the romantic interest of Go Youn-jung’s character. After the success of the Netflix romantic comedy, fans have become more interested in Kim Seon-ho’s filmography.

Apart from Can This Love Be Translated, the 39-year-old actor has starred in several other quality K-dramas and movies that helped cement his position in the Korean entertainment industry and catapulted him to global fame. Here are some of his best projects, handpicked for you to binge or add to your watchlist.

1. When Life Gives You Tangerines (2025)

Directed by : Kim Won-seok

: Kim Won-seok Streaming on : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Even though it was a supporting role, Kim Seon-ho stole hearts in this romantic slice-of-life K-drama. On the show, he played the role of Park Chung-seop, Geum-myeong’s supportive and loving husband. Even though it was a guest appearance, Seon-ho left a lasting impact with his role. Today, When Life Gives You Tanngerines has become one of the highest-rated K-dramas on Netflix.

2. Hometown Cha Cha Cha (2021)

Directed by : Yoo Je-won, Kwon Yong-il

: Yoo Je-won, Kwon Yong-il Streaming on : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

This K-drama made Kim Seon-ho a household name in Korea and beyond. Starring opposite Shin Min-a, Seon-ho plays Hong Du-sik, a jack-of-all-trades kind of guy. The drama takes place in a small seaside village where Min-a’s character, Yoon Hye-jin, ends up after her life as a successful dentist in Seoul turns upside down. The K-drama is a perfect example of the opposites attract trope.

3. Start-Up (2020)

Directed by : Oh Chung-hwan

: Oh Chung-hwan Streaming on : Netflix

: Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

The show revolves around a young, ambitious woman named Seo Dal-mi (Bae Suzy), who dreams of becoming Korea’s Steve Jobs in the country’s budding entrepreneurial space. In the show, Kim Seon-ho plays the role of Han Ji-pyeong, an investment wiz known as the ‘Gordon Ramsay of investments’. As the show progresses, it explores a childhood connection between Dal-mi & Ji-pyeong.

4. Two Cops (2017-2018)

Directed by : Oh Hyun-jong

: Oh Hyun-jong Streaming on : Viki, Apple TV

: Viki, Apple TV IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Two Cops was one of Seon-ho’s earliest works, and showcases him as a sleazy con artist. The actor plays Gong Su-chang, opposite Jo Jong-suk and Lee Hye-ri. Even though Seon-ho plays a supporting role, his acting and dedication are remarkable in the project.

5. The Childe (2023)

Directed by : Park Hoon-jung

: Park Hoon-jung Streaming in the US : Prime Video

: Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

This 2023 neo-noir thriller marked Kim Seon-ho’s movie debut. In the film, Seon-ho plays an assassin known as The Nobleman. The role marks a departure for the actor from his usual clean K-drama rom-com image. The film is a must-watch for Kim Seon-ho’s fans.

