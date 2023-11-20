Hailey Bieber is an accomplished personality in the modeling industry and a successful entrepreneur with her Rhode skincare line. Hailey always knows how to dress for any occasion, and she never disappoints. The winter is almost here, and we can already feel the chills in the air, with Hailey paving the path of fashion and inspiring us to style ourselves this season.

Hailey’s strawberry-glazed makeup is trendy among people, and it looks effortlessly chic. She is very active on social media and often finds herself in the middle of drama with Selena Gomez fans taking jibes at her. Hailey said in an interview that she is afraid of having kids because of the toxicity online. Yet the supermodel continues to thrive and move ahead in her life, inspiring many others like her.

The diva recently appeared in New York City in her uber-chic boss babe avatar. The pictures were shared on social media platform X by 21 Met Gala. Hailey Bieber was seen wearing a mini dress underneath a black pull-over sweater. She paired them with sheer black stockings. Bieber topped it all with a massive and long maroon coat. The oversized coat went to her ankle, giving her a very dominating and powerful look.

Hailey Bieber accessorized with gold earrings and a cool pair of sunglasses. She carried an oversized leather handbag matching her maroon coat. Bieber sported black shoes to go with the outfit and was all set for the day.

For makeup, Hailey Bieber sported a minimalistic makeup look with subtle blushed cheeks and her signature glossed lips. She had n*de brown eyeshadow, giving off a very muted look. Her hair was open and parted sideways, giving her a casual look despite her commanding dressing style.

Check out the pictures here;

Hailey Bieber in New York City. pic.twitter.com/sbVROOCS74 — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 19, 2023

Hailey Bieber’s OOTD is a great way of layering clothes in the winter, and it also looks very fashionable. One can recreate this look with bomber jackets or cardigans, add scarves, and achieve a perfectly stylish winter look.

Layering is also an efficient of styling your outfits, and you can take one piece of outerwear off at a time depending on the time of the day.

Hailey Bieber’s fashion ranges from everyday casual to glamorous party dresses. You can take inspiration from most of her looks and create them in your daily life. The supermodel knows what her fans want, from a plain white tee to oversized black jackets.

For more such fashion content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

