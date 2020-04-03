In the first 20 mins of Avengers: Endgame, we see how Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man is upset with Chris Evans’ Captain America. They are two of the most powerful Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the duo doesn’t get along well all the time. Remember, how they were against each other and fought in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War? Sometimes, if not a physical fight, there was always a war of words and taunts for each other.

Our Avengers trivia #9 for today is about Iron Man and Captain America and it will definitely leave you surprised. In 2012 film The Avengers, Robert’s Tony Stark and Chris’ Steve Rogers get into an argument. During this argument, Steve says to Stark, “The only thing you really fight for is yourself. You are not the guy to make the sacrifice play.” An angry Tony responds to him, “You’re a laboratory experiment, Rogers. Everything special about you came out of a bottle.”

But in last year’s Avengers: Endgame, both Captain America and Iron Man proved each other wrong. By killing Thanos using the infinity gauntlet, we all saw how Iron Man sacrificed his life to save humanity. So sorry, Cap, our Tony Stark doesn’t fight for himself and he indeed made a big sacrifice play.

Coming to Captain America, by lifting Chris Hemsworth aka Thor’s Mjolnir, Steve proved that he’s worthy. So he’s more than a laboratory experiment and not every great and special thing he does has come out of a bottle! All we want to say is both are powerful superheroes and meant to do big and different things for humanity’s sake.

How many of you could connect this link from The Avengers and Avengers: Endgame? Now that we have told you this trivia, we are sure you’ll look at the film differently now!

