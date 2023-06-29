The excitement amid the DCU fandom peaked yesterday when James Gunn announced his new Superman and Louis, who will play the parts in his first film as the DCU Boss, Superman: Legacy. It is none other than David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan who will be playing Clark Kent and Journalist Lane. The two have been selected after rigorous series of auditions that led to the screen tests and finally leading to their selection to headline the first movie in the revamped comic book universe. But a new report has some very interesting claims to offer.

James and Peter Safran took the boss chairs at DCU and decided to entirely revamp the universe by axing most of the old IPs including Henry Cavill’s Superman and announced their new vision for the same with the Chapter One: Gods And Monsters. The first film Gunn chose to write and direct is Superman: Legacy and after a rigorous grind has found his Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

While the world is busy dissecting everything about David Corenswet and obsessing over Rachel Brosnahan, new reports claim that many weren’t convinced about casting the Pearl star as Superman as they were concerned about his ability to become the star and headline and entire universe, but there’s a catch. Read on to know more.

As per insider Jeff Snider, via We Got This Covered, “Sources have long acknowledged that Corenswet is more than a pretty face, but they’ve also expressed concern that he has what it takes to serve as the lynchpin of an entire cinematic universe. Of course, there were similar concerns surrounding Henry Cavill, but he was paired with then-three-time (now six-time) Oscar nominee Amy Adams, and he rose to the occasion and held his own. Brosnahan, who won an Emmy early in her career for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will no doubt push Corenswet in similar fashion.”

However, it is with the future whether David Corenswet managed to prove himself as a worthy successor to Henry Cavill in Superman: Legacy. The movie is slated for a July 11, 2025 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

