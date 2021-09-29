Advertisement

French Canadian singer and international celebrity Celine Dion’s untitled feature documentary will narrate her life journey, reports Variety.com.

The as-yet-untitled feature will be directed by the Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor (director of ‘Beware The Slenderman’ and ‘Hear and Now’), and “serve as the definitive feature” on the star, according to promotional material released on the film.

Celine Dion, the best-selling Canadian artiste in music history, has given her blessing to the project, being helmed by Sony Music Entertainment’s Premium Content Division, in partnership with SME Canada and Vermilion Films.

The film will cover the singer’s many accomplishments, including iconic album releases, award and accolades, world tours, and Las Vegas residencies.

News of the documentary, according to Variety.com, comes just a day after ‘Aline’, a feature biopic loosely based on singer’s life, found a home in the U.S. with Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films, after selling out globally for French sales company Gaumont.

Celine Dion, Variety.com reported, is noted for her powerful and technically skilled vocals. Her music has been influenced by genres ranging from rock and R&B to gospel and classical.

