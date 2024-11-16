So, get this: Will Smith—yeah, the Bad Boys legend and Box Office king—almost didn’t leap when it came to one pivotal scene in his 1993 film Six Degrees of Separation. The movie had Smith playing a gay con artist, a massive shift from his Fresh Prince days, but there was one thing he couldn’t bring himself to do: kiss his co-star, Anthony Michael Hall, on screen. And the reason? Well, it’s pretty shocking.

Here’s the deal: Will wasn’t emotionally ready to commit to that scene. “I wasn’t emotionally stable enough to artistically commit to that aspect of the film,” he confessed in a 1993 interview with Entertainment Weekly. It sounds like a lot of pressure for a fresh-faced actor trying to make it in Hollywood, right? He was worried about what people in his hometown of Philly would think. “I was thinking, ‘How are my friends in Philly going to think about this?’” Yeah, that’s a real thing when trying to stay true to yourself while making a big break.

But hold up—it wasn’t just Smith’s worries. The dude had solid advice from Denzel Washington, who told him straight up, “Don’t be kissing no man.” That didn’t help the situation. Will was still figuring things out, and having a Hollywood legend weigh in only added fuel to the fire. “It was very immature on my part,” Smith later admitted, calling out his hesitation a massive learning experience.

Even though he wasn’t ready for it back then, that moment stuck with Will. A month later, he realized he missed a real chance to challenge himself artistically. “Either you do it, or you don’t,” he said, looking back with more confidence in himself and his career. It was a hard lesson but one he took to heart.

Now, only some were cool with his decision. Co-star Ian McKellen, who had no problem embracing the role (including kissing Smith on screen in an early preview), called him out in an interview with Time Out London, saying, “He was a charmer and a good actor. But he did one silly thing: he refused to kiss another boy on screen, even though it was in the script.” McKellen wasn’t having any of it, and honestly, who could blame him?

Fast-forward to today, and Will Smith is an entirely different actor—fearless, bold, and fully embracing roles that challenge him. From Bad Boys to The Pursuit of Happyness, Will’s come a long way since that hesitation on set. But looking back, Six Degrees of Separation was a significant turning point.

That missed kiss? It’s just part of his journey. I learned that, as an actor, you either step up or step out. And now, with his career and confidence soaring, we’re guessing those Philly friends aren’t too concerned anymore.

