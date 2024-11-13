Let’s be honest—Brad Pitt and shirtless scenes are a match made in Hollywood heaven. From Fight Club to Troy, the dude has turned taking his shirt off into an art form. But here’s the kicker: one of his most legendary shirtless moments almost got ruined by none other than Quentin Tarantino.

We’re talking about that unforgettable scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where Brad’s Cliff Booth climbs on Rick Dalton’s roof and strips off his Champion T-shirt like it’s just another hot day in LA. The thing is, Tarantino had his ideas about how this moment should go down—and he almost screwed it up.

On a recent episode of Amy Schumer’s 3 Girls, 1 Keith podcast, Tarantino spilled the beans on how he tried to micromanage that shirtless magic. “I go, ‘So, I’m thinking maybe you unbutton the Hawaiian shirt, and you peel that off, and then peel off the Champion T-shirt,’” Tarantino said. Seriously, dude? Brad wasn’t having it.

Pitt, typically pretty low-key and shy about this stuff, shot back with the confidence we all wish we had: “Really? Do you want me to go through all that button bullshit? I’ll take it off in one bit.” And just like that, Brad took control, and Tarantino quickly realized he was dealing with a master.

“I’m like, okay, this guy knows exactly what time it is. Shut the f*** up and let the master do his job!” Tarantino admitted. And he was right—Pitt knew how to pull off that scene like no one else could. It’s effortless, calm, and pure Brad Pitt.

Fast forward, and that shirtless moment became one of the most talked-about parts of the film. Heck, it even earned Brad a Best Supporting Actor Oscar. But it wasn’t just about taking off a T-shirt—it was about owning that macho vibe as Cliff Booth and Pitt nailed it every time.

Tarantino couldn’t help but praise Pitt for his overall badassery in the film, significantly when he slipped on leather gloves or chewed on the wire like a total pro. “He just knows what time it is,” said Tarantino. And yeah, he does.

So, next time you watch that scene in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, remember: it could’ve been a lot less iconic. Tarantino almost got in the way of Brad Pitt’s shirtless magic, but in the end, Pitt showed precisely why he’s the king of cool—no buttons, no fuss—just pure, effortless Brad Pitt swagger.

