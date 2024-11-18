Kristen Stewart didn’t hold back when discussing her legendary Twilight romance with Robert Pattinson. During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, she got real, admitting she was “super, super f***ing in love” with her on-screen Edward Cullen in real life. Yup, you read that right—what started as a movie romance was way more than just for the cameras.

The two first crossed paths in 2008 while filming Twilight—Kristen was 18, Rob was 22, and the chemistry? Instant. Sparks flew on set, and by 2009, their romance had gone from fiction to fact. When asked about it, Kristen said, “We were together for years. That was, like, my first, you know…” before Stern finished with “Love.” And she didn’t argue. “Yeah, like, we were super in love,” she confirmed.

But here’s the kicker—Kristen wasn’t about putting their love out there for the world to consume. “It’s so weird, like, actually being honest about this,” she said. “I’ve never been allowed to just say what happened because I was so self-conscious about seeming like I’m pushing some narrative.” Love was definitely in the air, but Kristen didn’t want to come off as an “attention-seeker.” Classic.

When Stern tried to pin their relationship as a publicity stunt, Kristen shut it down. “That’s not it,” she said. “Rob was the best, a charming guy. We were real, and it was legit.” Despite their efforts to keep things private, the couple faced a major scandal in 2012 when Kristen was caught kissing Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders. The world freaked out, and even though they tried to patch things up, their love story officially ended in 2013.

When asked if she thought she would have married Rob at some point, Kristen was a little more cryptic: “Every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it,” she admitted.

Their love story might’ve had its ups and downs, but one thing’s for sure: the Kristen and Rob era still has a special place in Twilight fans’ hearts.

