Pushpa Box Office Day 38 (Hindi): Continues The Fantastic Run, Crosses 1 Crore Mark Again On Sunday!

Though it seemed improbable, still there was a chance that Pushpa (Hindi) may just about managed to cross the 1 crore mark on Sunday. Well, not just it managed to do that comfortably, it actually did that in style, what with 1.30 crores* more coming in. This is an excellent number for a sixth Sunday and compares with some of the best and the biggest of the films.

In fact, even Friday and Saturday numbers have come out better than earlier reported, and as a result the film now stands at 94.25 crores*. This has given huge impetus to the film as there is Wednesday holiday of Republic Day coming in as well and that till give it a major push. While 1.25 crores should come in now on this day, it won’t be surprising if there is an even bigger milestone achieved.

Unlike Sooryavanshi where after hitting 190 crores it was more or less a given that it won’t reach the 200 Crore Club, the whole excitement about Pushpa (Hindi) crossing a century has been changing course every two days. Now in fact it looks like a given that the film will manage to go past the 100 crores mark and that only further reaffirms its blockbuster status.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

