South superstar Allu Arjun’s Pan-India blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise has created a frenzy not only across India but overseas too. The Sukumar directorial’s Hindi version is currently the talk of the town. Well, the dub version of Allu’s latest release has now shattered the records in the Box office, as it has left SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) starring Prabhas, behind in the sixth week.

For the unversed, Sukumar’s directorial was released on December 17, 2021, in theaters. Apart from Telugu and Hindi, the film was dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada too. The film’s second part titled Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to commence its production in April 2022.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the most loved and successful movies from the South cinema. The movie’s Hindi dub version also bagged a lot of house full shows in theatres and fans are falling head over heels for the actor’s performance. Well, the dub version (Hind) of Sukumar’s directorial has collected more than the blockbuster movie Baahubali: The Conclusion (Hindi) in its 6th week.

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise (Hindi) earned more than INR 6 Crore rupees in its 6th week while SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 (Hindi), starring superstar Prabhas, had made INR 5.38 Crore during its 6th week at the box office.

Well, that’s some insane numbers!

The dub for the Allu Arjun starrer was a super hit success, featuring the voice of Shreyas Talpade, he did a phenomenal job in voicing for Pushpa. It is to be noted that this is the second time the actor has given his voice for the dubbed version of a movie. His first project in this field was The Lion King.

Pushpa brings in a talented star cast featuring Allu Arjun as the titular role, along with Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is marked as Fahadh’s first-ever movie in the Telugu film industry.

