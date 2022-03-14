Radhe Shyam Box Office: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romantic saga is all set to cross the 100 crores at the box office. Even though the Hindi version isn’t performing up to the expectations, the Telugu version is helping the film to achieve some milestones.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film marks Prabhas’ return to the romantic genre after a long time. Sadly, the film hasn’t lived up to the expectations and the fall in the numbers clearly dictates the story. On the brighter side, the milestone of 100 crores is soon to be achieved.

Radhe Shyam opened to 46 crores but as disappointing word-of-mouth started coming in, a huge full on day 2 (24.50 crores) was seen. On day 3, however, the film was steady after a big slide and 24 crores* came in (inclusive of all languages). Out of this number, 5 crores* have come from the Hindi version. The Indian collection now stands at 94.50 crores. The 100 crore mark will be surpassed today.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently thanked Amitabh Bachchan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shiva Rajkumar and SS Rajamouli for lending their “glorious” voices to Radhe Shyam as a part of the narration.

Amitabh, Prithviraj, Rajkumar and Rajamouli have voiced the film in different languages.

Taking to Instagram, Prabhas wrote: “We are honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan sir, Shiva Rajkumar sir, Prithviraj Sukumaran sir, S.S. Rajamouli sir lending their glorious voice to our film #RadheShyam. Expressing my gratitude for making this film even more special for us as well as the audience. Thank you so much.”

