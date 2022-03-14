Koimoi Audience Poll 2021: After going through the music department, we are here, talking about the baddies of the year. Yes, we’ll be discussing the Best Villain (films) today. Every film feels incomplete if there’s no baddie in it. We have shortlisted the list of 4- from Pushpa’s Sunil to Sooryavanshi’s Jackie Shroff – who were too good playing the ‘bad’. Let’s discuss it below.

Let’s take a look at the nominees for the Best Villain (Films) of 2021 below:

Randeep Hooda (Radhe)

Honestly speaking, Randeep Hooda was the only good in the tremendously bad film, Radhe. He played menacing Rana really well and we did end up liking him as a bad guy. The character wasn’t that well written, but with all the quirks, Randeep did his job well.

Shaun Scott (Sardar Udham)

Veteran British TV actor, Shaun Scott, excels in creating disgust in viewers’ minds as Michael O’Dwyer in Sardar Udham. Scenes like O’Dwyer defending the killings at Jallianwala Bagh by terming it as a necessity and that too while sipping a scotch will make your blood boil.

Jackie Shroff (Sooryavanshi)

Jackie Shroff is a veteran and his acting chops need no introduction. He plays the character of Omar Hafeez in Sooryavanshi, who is a chief of a terrorist group. His negative shade won’t evoke emotions in you right away but leaves an impact with his composed demeanour.

Sunil (Pushpa)

We have seen Sunil playing us laugh through several lovable characters, but in Pushpa, we got to see his unusual side. He plays Mangalam Srinu, a syndicate leader, quite effortlessly. He isn’t like a typical baddie, growling and threatening someone. He intimidates through his eyes and manages to leave a mark in front of a swagger like Allu Arjun.

