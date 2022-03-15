Jhund is competing with Badhaai Do when it comes to its lifetime score. Its opening day, first weekend and first week were marginally lower than the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer. That distance is being maintained post the second weekend and Monday as well as the current total stands at 15.75 crores*. On Sunday, the film collected 1.60 crores and a bigger number around the 2 crores mark would have helped its cause. Monday was fair though at 0.70 crores.

In its lifetime, Badhaai Do gathered 19.50 crores and for the Amitabh Bachchan film, it would be a challenge to come close to this mark. There is way too much competition to handle for the film as there is The Kashmir Files, which has arrived out of nowhere and is now invading even Maharashtra, which was otherwise the best bet for Jhund.

Then of course there is Gangubai Kathiawadi and Radhe Shyam as well, though the former is already in its third week and the latter is a goner, so it’s not like there is something way too challenging on the cards.

Jhund is primarily battling with itself due to the localized feel of the content. Moreover, while the first half was still quite good, the second half was all over the place, and that only ended up diluting the impact that was created. That’s having a telling on the collections which may close in 19-21 crores range in the final run.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

