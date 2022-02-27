Badhaai Do Box Office Day 16: RajKummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Flops!

After managing decent collections on the second weekend which again saw good growth, just like it was in the first weekend, Badhaai Do couldn’t really have much coming in the weekdays.

It was only a section of audiences in major cities that allowed the Harshvardhan Kulkarni directed film to have at least an ordinary second week overall. Of course, in current times, even a 20 crores lifetime is coming at a premium and here we are talking about a film where this would have been the best-case scenario, to begin with, given the theme.

So far, Rajkummar Rao starrer Badhaai Do has collected 19.50 crores* and should go past the 20 crores mark in the third weekend, and then whatever comes in the post that would be an added bonus. What saves it from a disaster is that the collections haven’t folded up in the 10-15 crores range. However, it is still a theatrical flop and now it has to be seen how it does on OTT and satellite.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Have you seen Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do yet? Tell us in the comments below.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

