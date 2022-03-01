Wishing Shashank Khaitan on his birthday today, Kiara Advani shared a BTS image featuring herself with her ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ director and birthday boy Khaitan, along with co-star Vicky Kaushal. Grabbing the attention of the audience across, the image presents Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before quirky, colorful, and fun avatar adding to the anticipation of the audience.

Wearing a funky, multi-colored co-ord set with neon green shoes and an interesting braided hairstyle, Kiara Advani’s is accompanied by Vicky Kaushal sporting a cool hooded jacket and Shashank Khaitan in an all-white look with a cap.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kiara Advani shared the picture saying, “If you’re wondering why we’re dressed like this then pls take it up with the birthday boy! @shashankkhaitan May the swag always be with you 😂💛🤗🥳👊🏻”.

Turning into a nationwide sensation with her impressive and impactful performances, Kiara Advani has been ruling the critics, audience and internet, leaving imprints across the globe as well.

Having recently won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the second time, Kiara is also the recipient of the Smita Patil Global Memorial Award at a very young age.

With an immense fan following amongst the masses, owing to relatable performances that have garnered praises from critics and the audience across demographics- from rural to metropolitan areas amongst kids and old alike, Kiara has emerged as an inspirational icon for the youth.

Currently touted as one of the most popular and busiest actors with multiple projects in hand, Kiara Advani has an interesting line up of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal, S Shankar’s next with Ram Charan amongst many other unannounced projects.

