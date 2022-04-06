Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are among the top actors in Bollywood at the moment. While the couple has an array of films in their collective kitties, including Brahmastra, Darling, Animal and more, they are also making the headlines for their impending marriage.

For those who don’t know, over the last week, several reports have been doing the rounds regarding Alia and Ranbir tying the knot this April. While confirmation is still awaited regarding the same, we bring you this throwback story of when the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress spoke about her beau and his past love life.

During a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Alia Bhatt was quizzed about Ranbir Kapoor’s past love life. While answering the question related to his ‘troubled past’, the Udta Punjab actress stated that she too had her share of past relationships and Ranbir as a person. Read on.

Talking to the magazine then, Alia Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor a ‘gem’ and not a ‘difficult’ person. The Highway actress said, “Let me tell you he’s not difficult. He’s a supremely simple person. He’s such a nice human being that I wish I was as good as him. As an actor, as a person, as everything. He’s way better a person than I am. And about getting married? Well, that’s the only thing that’s irritating right now. Every morning I wake up to the news that I’m getting married. I tell him what the hell. I guess he’s used to it.”

While speaking her mind on Ranbir Kapoor’s past relationships, Alia Bhatt said, “How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur main thodi na kam hoon (I too have a past).”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their first appearance as a couple in 2018 when they posed together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception. Since then, the duo have often snapped together with each other’s families, outings and more.

