Mother-to-be and actress Ileana D’Cruz shared a picture dressed in a bright yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun on her “babymoon”.

Ileana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared some pictures of having a gala time at the beach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Without revealing the destination, Ileana D’Cruz flaunted her blooming baby bump in one of the images.

Ileana D’Cruz captioned it: “Soaked up some lovely sunshine. Think baby nugget loved it too.”



Other pictures showed her feet covered in sand and anklets made out of sea shells, which she captioned: “Sandy toes, happy heart”.

Ileana made the announcement on social media about her pregnancy in April. However, she did not share the details about the father of her unborn child. Ileana D’Cruz, previously, whom one may tag as her boyfriend from her babymoon.

Ileana took to Instagram stories, where she shared a couple of snaps from her babymoon. One picture even gives a glimpse of a mystery man’s hand without revealing anything about him. In the same image, she also showcased a diamond ring she was wearing on her ring finger.

Earlier, several reports claimed that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Spent More Time With Kalki Koechlin Than Deepika Padukone At The Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani Reunion? Here’s An Insider Scoop!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News