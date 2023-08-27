Sara Ali Khan is among the most talked-about artists in Bollywood who has showcased great work on screen. The actress is always in the headlines, either for her movies or her personal life. One thing that always leaves her fans impressed is how down-to-earth she stays and always meets her fans with a smile. But, sometimes, some fans forget their boundaries and make the actress uncomfortable. A video of Sara greeting her fans at the airport is going viral as many eagle-eyed netizens spotted a woman who weirdly touched the actress and kept staring at her.

Born to actor parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara grew up being away from the limelight. In 2018, she made her acting debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the romantic drama Kedarnath and since then, has worked with many celebrated actors and directors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite her stardom, Sara Ali Khan never fails to greet her fans with a smile and does not shy away from stepping in crowded places. But, she was once made extremely uncomfortable by a woman at the airport.

A paparazzi video of Sara Ali Khan from February is again making rounds on social media as fans have noticed a woman touching the right side of her face inappropriately and later staring her. Reacting to the clip, a netizen titled it “What just happened? Black magic?” The video is now also being discussed amid Redditors who are seemingly creeped out by the way the woman behaved with the Atrangi Re actress.

Reacting to the clip, a Reddit user wrote, “ok that is super creepy, sara was visibly disturbed there,” while another penned, “It looks like she was aiming for her earrings…this was really creepy! I hope there’s better security for these celebs after seeing this. The way the lady turned back was soooo scary and creepy. She was definitely upset that her plan didn’t work.”

A third user wrote on the Love Aaj Kal actress’ clip, “Omg , look at that lady at the end staring at Sara , she knew what she was doing , bloody low lives.”

“Its obvious the lady was trying to grope her. And got disappointed that she failed,” commented a fourth one.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gadar 3 Exclusive! Anil Sharma Won’t Succumb To Pressure For Another Part Starring Sunny Deol: “Jab Tak Kahaani Pakki Nahi, Gadar Sachchi Nahi”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News