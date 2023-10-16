Karan Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed in 25 years. To celebrate the big day, Karan hosted 3 special screenings of his film. Released in 1998, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. While fans flock to theatres and try catching the special screening, we dug out an old interview of a 17-year-old Rani talking about how she carried short skirts in the film.

Rani Mukerji’s costumes for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai made headlines in 1998. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the Paheli actress’ outfits soon became a trend and many started opting for short skirts for college. However, Rani, herself was not very sure how she could pull off the attire.

In an interaction earlier this year, Kajol was heard talking about Rani’s outfits. She said that she has no clue how Rani danced in tight short skirts, “When I saw her in that, I thought, ‘It doesn’t look like she can move anything, how is she going to do that!’ But she was brilliant, flawless and so very graceful.”

Rani soon agreed and revealed that she was herself unsure, “The honest answer is I don’t know it myself. I just went with the flow. I was only 17 years old, and till such time, I hadn’t worn such a short skirt ever in my life. So when Karan and Manish Malhotra presented the outfit to me, it was a gown, which kept getting shorter and shorter till it reached the set. When the outfit was taken to the cameramen, he looked at it and said, ‘Oh is this for baby Sana’, and they were like, ‘No it is actually for Rani’ so he got a fright!”

The diva revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar who made her feel comfortable, “I had Shah Rukh, Kajol di, Karan and Farah, who were choreographing the song. There was a lot of support I got from the team, especially from Karan, he made me feel very confident. I was petrified walking on top of that platform because all the boys and girls were below, looking up, so that was quite a nightmare for me. When I saw myself on screen, I was also shocked.”

Recently the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai surprised fans at a special screening in Mumbai and they were overwhelmed.

