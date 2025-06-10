Many Indian films couldn’t set the box office on fire at the time of their theatrical release, but struck the right chord with the audience. For instance, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan-starrer Andaz Apna Apna didn’t do well in theatres, but eventually gained a cult following. There’s another such gem that deserves more love and features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Can you guess which one?

That film is Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, which was helmed by Chak De! India director Shimit Amin. If you missed it back then, it’s time to give this one the attention it deserves. It’s one of those rare films that quietly stays with you. In an earlier interview with Rajeev Masand for CNN-News18, the Animal (2023) actor confessed that the film’s failure broke his heart. He further revealed that he was satisfied with the final version of the film, and that saddened him even more.

Rocket Singh – Plot & Cast

The film’s basic plot revolves around an honest but academically average commerce graduate, Harpreet Singh Bedi (played by Ranbir Kapoor), who lands a job as a salesman in a big IT firm. However, his idealism soon clashes with the company’s corrupt and ruthless culture. After being humiliated by his colleagues, Harpreet teams up with like-minded coworkers to start his own venture and operates from the same office.

But his happiness is short-lived as his boss grows increasingly suspicious that something isn’t right. The film also features D. Santosh, Gauahar Khan, Naveen Kaushik, Prem Chopra, Manish Chaudhari, and Shazahn Padamsee in key supporting roles.

Rocket Singh – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film garnered decent reviews from both critics and audiences. It has received a critics’ score of 88% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it has a user rating of 7.5/10 on IMDb. Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor (Critics) Filmfare Award for his performance in the underappreciated film.

Where To Watch Rocket Singh On OTT?

The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Rocket Singh Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of the film here for a quick look at the story, the characters, and the film’s take on cutthroat life inside the corporate world.

