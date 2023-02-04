Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to tie the marital knot in at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. In case you are excited about this news and want to know all that’s happening there, we have some latest updates. Read on to know it.

If sources from the Bollywood and Rajasthan hotel industry are to be believed, Kiara and Sidharth will come on February 5 to tie the nuptial knot, thousands of km away from Mumbai. However, as per the recent pictures clicked at Kalina airport, it seems like the bride-to-be has already jetted off to the destination. the The families will reach Jaisalmer a day earlier, on February 4.

Around 150 VVIPs will reportedly attend Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s royal destination wedding along with the guests from the cinema industry such as Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput and more.

Preparations for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding have already started at the Suryagarh Hotel. Special security arrangements have been made to monitor the security of the VVIP guests who have been invited in the wedding. Sources said that a wedding planner company in Mumbai is looking after the arrangements.

The Suryagarh Hotel is located about 16 km from Jaisalmer. Kiara-Siddharth will tie the knot on February 6 at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s ex-bodyguard Yasin will handle the security and the hotel staff reportedly are also not able to take their mobile phones inside. Their mobiles will be kept in a locker, so that no photo or selfie is leaked. The crew coming from Mumbai will also not be allowed to use mobile phones. More than 100 private security guards have been deployed.

The hotel has 84 luxury rooms booked for guests. At the same time, 70 luxury vehicles have been booked for the guests. This includes Mercedes, Jaguar and BMW. The contract for the vehicles has been given to Jaisalmer’s biggest tour operator, Lucky Tour & Travels.

About 150 guests have been invited to the star couple’s wedding, a source said, adding: “Apart from the families of both, many big names in the industry have been invited, which include directors Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, fashion designer Manish Malhotra and Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani. Salman Khan is also expected to visit.”

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have not yet announced anything about their marriage.

Check out Kiara’s most recent pics at the airport here:

