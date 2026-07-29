Jan Neta Box Office Collection Day 6( Photo Credit – YouTube )

The negative reviews are now impacting the box office run of Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Mamitha Baiju starrer Jana Nayagan. Released as Jan Neta in the Hindi belt, H Vinoth’s directorial is now inches away from surpassing The Greatest Of All Time. Scroll below for a detailed day 6 update!

How much did it earn on Tuesday?

According to Sacnilk, Jan Neta collected 1.25 crore net on day 6. The pace has slowed in most other languages due to the negative word of mouth. But it remained on the same lines as 1.25 crore garnered on the first Monday in the Hindi language.

The total earnings now stand at 12.15 crore. Around 9 crore was spent on the Hindi release. It is already a success, with a return on investment of 3.15 crore. To emerge as a hit, Jan Neta will have to collect 18 crore net in its lifetime.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown at the Hindi box office (net collection):

Day 1 – 1.75 crore

Day 2 – 1.85 crore

Day 3 – 2.7 crore

Day 4 – 3.35 crore

Day 5 – 1.25 crore

Day 6 – 1.25 crore

Total – 12.15 crore

Jan Neta vs The Greatest Of All Time

Back in 2024, The Greatest Of All Time turned out to be a major disappointment at the Indian box office, due to its staggering budget of 400 crore. But Thalapathy Vijay’s film was a plus affair in the Hindi belt with a lifetime collection of 15.25 crore net.

The latest political action thriller is now only 3.10 crore away from surpassing The GOAT. It may take longer than the opening week to achieve the milestone.

Jan Neta Box Office Summary Day 6

Budget: 9 crore

Net collection: 12.15 crore

ROI: 3.15 crore

ROI%: 35%

Gross collection: 14.33 crore

Verdict: Plus

Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 6: Surpasses Sarkar To Become Thalapathy Vijay’s 6th Highest-Grossing Film In India

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