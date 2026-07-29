Chennai LChennai Love Story Box Office Collection Day 5: It’s Now Tollywood’s 10th Highest-Grosser Of 2026 In India ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gauri Priya, is having a smooth ride at the Indian box office. After a good opening weekend, the Telugu romantic drama is maintaining pace on weekdays as well, and the first Tuesday’s number confirms that the film’s audience connect has genuine legs. In the meantime, it has entered Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 5!

How much did Chennai Love Story earn at the Indian box office in 5 days?

The Telugu romantic drama scored 2.8 crore on the first Tuesday, day 5. Compared to day 4’s 3.3 crore, it dropped by just 15.15%, thus displaying a good hold. Overall, the film has earned 23.3 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 27.49 crore gross.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 4.95 crore

Day 2 – 5.75 crore

Day 3 – 6.5 crore

Day 4 – 3.3 crore

Day 5 – 2.8 crore

Total – 23.3 crore

Becomes Tollywood’s 10th highest-grossing film of 2026 in India

With 23.3 crore, Chennai Love Story has become the 10th highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2026 in India, surpassing Nagabandham (22.34 crore). It is a solid placement for a film that relied entirely on content and word of mouth rather than star power to find its audience. Soon it’ll grab the 9th spot by beating Nari Nari Naduma Murari (26.27 crore).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Peddi – 244.27 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 218.47 crore The RajaSaab – 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 72.38 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 62 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 53.9 crore Lenin – 48.71 crore Dacoit – 36.7 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 26.27 crore Chennai Love Story – 23.3 crore (5 days)

More about the film

Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Srinivasa Kumar and Sai Rajesh under the banners Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.

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