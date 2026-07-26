Chennai Love Story Box Office Collection Day 2 (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Chennai Love Story, starring Kiran Abbavaram and Sri Gauri Priya, is enjoying all the limelight on the internet. Yesterday, it was learned that the film replaced Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan at several centers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, speaking volumes about its demand. This was even reflected through numbers, as the romantic drama pulled off another good day at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 2!

How much did Chennai Love Story earn at the Indian box office in 2 days?

The Telugu romantic drama released in theaters on July 24. It received mixed reviews from critics, but the impact of the same hasn’t been seen in collections so far. On the opening day, it scored 4.95 crore. On the first Saturday, day 2, it saw a healthy 11.11% jump and earned 5.5 crore. Overall, it has earned 10.45 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 12.33 crore gross. Today, on day 3, it is expected to grow further and conclude the opening weekend at 16.45-16.55 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 4.95 crore

Day 2 – 5.5 crore

Total – 10.45 crore

Budget and recovery

Chennai Love Story was reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore, and has earned 10.45 crore net so far. So, in just 2 days, it has recovered 34.83% of the budget. From here, the film must earn 19.55 crore more to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure. Given a decent word of mouth among audiences, it is expected to make a full recovery and emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 10.45 crore

Recovery – 34.83%

Deficit – 19.55 crore

Deficit% – 65.17%

More about the film

Chennai Love Story is directed by Ravi Namburi and produced by Srinivasa Kumar and Sai Rajesh under the banners Mass Movie Makers and Amrutha Productions. The music is composed by Mani Sharma.

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