Ramayana Trailer Views: Fails To Beat Adipurush On YouTube! ( Photo Credit – YouTube; Instagram )

Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus Ramayana unleashed its much-awaited 4-minute-plus trailer during the Brahma Muhurat on July 30. The visuals drove social media into a frenzy with their grandeur. Meanwhile, Hans Zimmer & AR Rahman’s epic background score created the much-needed impact! However, when it comes to the number game, the magnum opus has not registered the much-needed numbers!



In the initial 24-hour cycle, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer has failed to match expectations, falling significantly short of entering the top 10 most-viewed Indian trailers of all time! Despite having massive partner channels, the cumulative 24-hour tally for the film stands at 48.9 million views.*

Ramayana Trailer Fails To Beat Adipurush!

The biggest eye-opener in these figures is how Ramayana compares to another mythological retelling based on the same epic – Om Raut’s Adipurush (2023). Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, the film registered 74 million views in its first 24 hours across all languages.

In comparison, Ranbir Kapoor & Sai Pallavi‘s biggie registered 33.9% lower views than Adipurush trailer in the first 24 hours! Despite facing heavy backlash later, Prabhas’s film generated far higher initial curiosity on YouTube.



Furthermore, the Ramayana trailer failed to break into the list of the top 10 most-viewed Indian trailers in the first 24 hours on YouTube. It settled below Ranbir Kapoor‘s last two films – Animal (71.4 million) Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which registered a viewership of 50.9 million views with its trailer in the first 24 hours on YouTube!

Check out the most viewed Indian trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours in all languages.

Salaar: 113.2M KGF 2: 106.5M Pushpa 2: 104.2M Adipurush: 74M Salaar (Release Trailer): 72.2M Animal: 71.4M Game Changer: 62M HHVM: 59.44M Dunki: 58.57M Sky Force: 57.7M

Check out the breakdown of the Ramayana trailer views on YouTube in various languages and channels.

Hindi: 25 million

Malayalam: 1 Million

Tamil: 3 Million

Telugu: 5.2 Million

Kannada: 3.4 Million

Sony Pictures: 10 Million *

* Dharma Productions: 1.3 Million*

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Almost 48.9 Million



Note – Views from the YouTube channel of Dharma Productions & Sony Pictures do not include a 24-hour cycle.



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Must Read: Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor Needs To Earn Unbelievable 9600 Crore To Match The Profits Of The First Bollywood Film On Lord Ram!

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