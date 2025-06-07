Selena Gomez is one of the biggest pop culture icons, enjoying a massive fan base worldwide. She began her career as a child artist and excelled in the entertainment industry to become a renowned actress and singer. Back in the day, when Gomez was in the middle of her peak pop star era, she often sold merchandise from her acting gigs or albums during concerts, like when she sold Barney & Friends merchandise during one of her shows.

Back in 2019, retail giant H&M decided to enter the pop culture merchandise phenomenon by using notable names and figures from the pop industry on their T-shirts, hoodies, and shirts. Among celebrities, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, and Gomez became part of the official merchandise. The Calm Down singer’s merch went viral, and the collection was loved by many.

What Do We Know About Selena Gomez’s H&M Collection?

The H&M pop culture collection features T-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts in cool and trendy colours (pink, beige, grey, and more). In one of the sweatshirts, they embossed Selena Gomez’s picture in a pink pyjama, and her name was written in cursive.

Poland! You can now buy Selena’s whole H&M merch at their website. pic.twitter.com/IVVltIin4g — Selena Gomez Worldwide | Fan Account (@WorldwideSelG) December 30, 2019

The motifs reflected the candid, film photography aesthetic from her album Rare. The retro fonts on the pieces, the blush pink hues, and the silhouettes of Gomez were enough to hype up the buyers to get their hands on it. One of the fan-favorite Selena Gomez x H&M merch items was the Look At Her Now t-shirt.

New merch for H&M in Poland 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/Gxp2svEZni — Selena Gomez Worldwide | Fan Account (@WorldwideSelG) April 8, 2020

When the new collection was launched, people went into a frenzy, and almost immediately, the products were sold out.

Where To Buy Selena Gomez x H&M Merchandise?

H&M’s Selena Gomez collection was available in several selected stores worldwide, including Europe, Manila, Australia, and more.

New Selena’s merch at the H&M in Europe pic.twitter.com/mfgPaBWqSx — Selena Gomez Worldwide | Fan Account (@WorldwideSelG) November 6, 2022

The retail chain continues to sell several Gomez-themed T-shirts on its official websites across the globe, even though they are not part of the official 2020 collection.

JUST IN – Selena Gomez Merch! 😍 Available in selected stores now! #HM pic.twitter.com/l4k3hnbBYz — H&M Australia (@hmaustralia) July 15, 2020

Was Selena Gomez x H&M Merchandise Trending?

When it was launched back in 2020, H&M’s Gomez merchandise was heavily trending on social media. Netizens took X (previously known as Twitter) by storm and shared their opinions on the collection. Many voiced their excitement. One such fan wrote, “I need this in my life.”

I need this in my life — Ruby 2.0 (@arianafrap1993) July 15, 2020

Another Selenator commented, “GUYS OMG YESTERDAY I WENT SHOPPING WITH MY MOM I BOUGHT SO MANY CLOTHES I GOT SELENA GOMEZ MERCH FROM H&M FINALLY!!!!!!!! I’M SO HAPPY.” Soon, the collection was put on sale, and people went and bought a lot of stuff.

GUYS OMG YESTERDAY I WENT SHOPPING WITH MY MOM I BOUGHT SO MANY CLOTHES I GOT SELENA GOMEZ MERCH FROM H&M FINALLY!!!!!!!! I’M SO HAPPY pic.twitter.com/FE148VLXIj — Alicia SAW TAYLOR !!! (@hopexgomez) June 30, 2020

